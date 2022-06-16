Astros Pitchers Throw Two Immaculate Innings

The Houston Astros managed to throw not one, but two immaculate innings Wednesday night during their 9-2 win over the Rangers — against the same three hitters. Luis Garcia and Phil Maton did the impossible.

And for those unaware of what went down, a pitcher must strike out three consecutive batters having thrown zero balls to conclude an inning. It’s extremely rare like hitting for the cycle, but to witness two in one game against the same three batters? No way.

According to New York Times’ Benjamin Hoffman, there were 9,112 days between MLB’s eighth and ninth immaculate innings, while somehow just five innings between the sport’s 106th and 107th. That’s got to be an uncanny level on the mound combined with a lack of focus at the plate, no?

There’s an argument that can be made we’re going to see more immaculate innings based on the league’s new habit of striking out. Of course pitchers are throwing much harder than ever before making contact far less. Regardless, an incredible accomplishment from Astros pitching.

Feature post

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

