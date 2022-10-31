Astros, Phillies World Series Game 3 Postponed Due To Rain

Sorry baseball fans, Monday night’s World Series Game 3 has been postponed because MLB can’t quite figure out how to brace rainfall.
As relayed by ESPN’s Jeff Passen, the Astros’ and Phillies’ Game 3 has been moved to Tuesday night in Philadelphia after Citizens Bank Park experienced heavy rainfall Monday evening. Representatives from both clubs “met with the forecasters” at 5:00 p.m. (ET) and 6:45 p.m. (ET) before deciding on the postponement.
Baseball fans disagreed with the timing of the announcement, largely for leaving fans present at CBP hung out to dry for hours as MLB stewed on its decision. Rather than moving up the game or having any general plan to combat inclement weather, MLB gambled with a same-day decision and lost in the end.
As OutKick’s Mike Gunz tweeted, MLB deserves some added blame this time around for failing following the ALDS Game 5 weather delay between the Yankees and Guardians.
The series is currently tied at 1-1 following the Astros’ 5-2 win at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.
The remainder of the World Series slate goes as follows:
– Game 3: Tuesday
– Game 4: Wednesday
– Game 5: Thursday
– Game 6 (If Necessary): Saturday
– Game 7 (If Necessary): Sunday
Fun fact: The Athletic’s Matt Gelb noted that this will be the third time that a World Series starring the Phillies has been delayed due to rain, with previous instances occurring during the 1993, 2008 and 2009 Fall Classic, respectively.
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela