Astros, Phillies World Series Game 3 Postponed Due To Rain

Sorry baseball fans, Monday night’s World Series Game 3 has been postponed because MLB can’t quite figure out how to brace rainfall.

As relayed by ESPN’s Jeff Passen, the Astros’ and Phillies’ Game 3 has been moved to Tuesday night in Philadelphia after Citizens Bank Park experienced heavy rainfall Monday evening. Representatives from both clubs “met with the forecasters” at 5:00 p.m. (ET) and 6:45 p.m. (ET) before deciding on the postponement.

Representatives of MLB and both Clubs met with the forecasters at 5:00 p.m. (ET). The forecast continues to call for rain this evening. The next meeting will occur at 6:45 p.m. (ET). #WorldSeries — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 31, 2022

Baseball fans disagreed with the timing of the announcement, largely for leaving fans present at CBP hung out to dry for hours as MLB stewed on its decision. Rather than moving up the game or having any general plan to combat inclement weather, MLB gambled with a same-day decision and lost in the end.

This may be the only action we see tonight at Citizens Bank Park pic.twitter.com/BKcRXdVpdP — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 31, 2022

As OutKick’s Mike Gunz tweeted, MLB deserves some added blame this time around for failing following the ALDS Game 5 weather delay between the Yankees and Guardians.

They haven’t learned anything from the Yankees / Guardians game 5 debacle. Fans get screwed in the end. Will the stadium issue half price drinks / food as they wait the rain delay out? What about a parking receipt that is valid for make up game? https://t.co/4QUw7hijrg — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) October 31, 2022

The series is currently tied at 1-1 following the Astros’ 5-2 win at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

The remainder of the World Series slate goes as follows:

– Game 3: Tuesday

– Game 4: Wednesday

– Game 5: Thursday

– Game 6 (If Necessary): Saturday

– Game 7 (If Necessary): Sunday

Fun fact: The Athletic’s Matt Gelb noted that this will be the third time that a World Series starring the Phillies has been delayed due to rain, with previous instances occurring during the 1993, 2008 and 2009 Fall Classic, respectively.

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops