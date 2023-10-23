Astros’ Bryan Abreu Can Pitch Sunday Vs. Texas As He Appealed Suspension – Hearing Monday

Videos by OutKick

Houston Astros’ pitcher Bryan Abreu’s suspension has been suspended.

So, one of the best short relievers in Major League Baseball can pitch Sunday night in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers. First pitch was at 8 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 from Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Astros lead the best-of-seven series three games to two after a 5-4 win on Friday night in Arlington. If Houston wins, the defending World Series champions will be in the World Series again.

Houston’s Bryan Abreu Appealed 2-Game Suspension

Abreu appealed his two-game suspension for intentionally hitting Texas outfielder Adolis Garcia in the eighth inning on Friday night. If a player appeals a suspension in MLB, that suspension is waived – or suspended – until his suspension hearing happens. That will be on Monday. So, Abreu can pitch tonight.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker was ejected from Friday night’s ALCS game five against Texas in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

And Astros fans were ready. They displayed “Free Bryan Abreu” signs at the game.

Houston starting pitcher Framber Valdez struck out Garcia in the first inning, and the Astros took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the inning.

If Abreu’s appeal is rejected, Abreu will miss Houston’s next two games – the first two of the World Series or the seventh game of the ALCS on Monday and the World Series opener. Or, Abreu’s suspension could be decreased to one game. Or, Abreu could win an appeal of his suspension and not miss any games.

“He wasn’t trying to hit him,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said Sunday before game six. “No one was concerned with the home run celebration (by Garcia) because everyone does that.”

Astro Bryan Abreu, Ranger Adolis Garcia Were Ejected Friday

Baker was ejected from Friday’s games for arguing with umpires after Abreu and Garcia were ejected following both benches clearing after Abreu hit Garcia. Texas took a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning on a three-run home run by Garcia, who spiked his bat, slowly trotted around the bases and slammed his feet on the plate. In his next plate appearance in the eighth, Abreu threw high and inside and hit him in the arm. Garcia then jawed with Astros’ catcher Martin Maldonado.

Pitching Matchup For Astros-Rangers ALCS

Houston is starting struggling left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez (0-2, 11.57 ERA postseason) tonight against right-handed Texas ace Nathan Eovaldi (3-0, 2.29 ERA postseason). Valdez has allowed 14 hits and nine earned runs in seven innings in the postseason with 11 strikeouts and four walks. He finished the regular season at 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA in 198 innings. He struck out 200 and walked 57.

Eovaldi was 12-5 with a 3.03 ERA in the regular season in 144 innings. He struck out 132 with 47 walks.

Abreu (3-2, 1.75 ERA regular season) has a 1.42 ERA through seven postseason games and six and a third innings with 11 strikeouts, two walks and one very significant hit batsman.