Associated Press Uses Dishonest Framing From Transgender Activists To Promote Its Political Agenda

The Associated Press recently and purposefully revealed how important transgender activism is to their “reporting.”

On Wednesday, the legislature in North Carolina voted to override the veto of Democratic Governor Roy Cooper on several important pieces of legislation.

One such bill intended to restrict the ability of transgender athletes to compete against women, ensuring a level playing field for girls from middle school through college.

NORTH CAROLINA LEGISLATURE OVERRIDES GOVERNOR ON FAIRNESS IN WOMEN'S SPORTS

Another bill that Cooper initially vetoed revolved around so-called “gender-affirming” treatments. Such measures, targeted at minors, generally involve unproven treatments like puberty blockers or transgender surgical procedures.

Many countries throughout Europe have stopped such treatments, correctly assessing that there is no substantial evidence in favor of “gender-affirming” care. The U.S. meanwhile, has been an international outlier, thanks to progressive activists determined to enact policy based on their ideology and not evidence based analysis.

JOE BIDEN LEADS US EXTREMISM ON TRANSGENDER PROCEDURES FOR MINORS

And the Associated Press is happy to play along.

In their announcement of the vote to override the veto, the AP revealed its ideology, saying that “transgender youth in North Carolina lost access to the gender-affirming treatments many credit as live-saving…”

BREAKING: Transgender youth in North Carolina lost access to the gender-affirming treatments many credit as live-saving after the Republican-controlled General Assembly overrode the Democratic governor’s veto of legislation banning such care. https://t.co/k9cAenIqym — The Associated Press (@AP) August 16, 2023

This post is virtually indistinguishable from the language used by transgender activists and athletes. And therein lies the problem.

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 18: University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18th, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Promoting Transgender Ideology More Important Than The Truth

Instead of objectively reporting the results of the legislature’s vote, the AP chose to engage in purposeful advocacy.

The implication in their post is that the Republicans who control the North Carolina legislature will directly be responsible for the deaths of confused minors. Except there’s no evidence that’s the case.

Even politically motivated medical associations have admitted that there’s no evidence showing that “gender-affirming” care is effective or necessary.

MEDICAL ASSOCIATION DEFENDS TRANSGENDER CARE FOR KIDS, EVEN AFTER ADMITTING THERE'S NO EVIDENCE FOR IT

That didn’t stop them from recommending it anyway, largely to provide cover for media outlets looking to unquestioningly adopt progressive talking points. As if we needed more evidence after COVID that “expert” groups are often hopelessly biased and prone to putting ideology above science.

AP Is Yet Another Example Of Why Trust In The Media Has Evaporated

Trust in mainstream media outlets is at an all time low.

And it’s no wonder with propaganda like this from what’s supposed to be one of the most objective sources.

The AP’s decision to prioritize transgender activists over unbiased reporting shows where their priorities truly lie. Not in informing the public about the events of the day, or providing information.

It’s in manipulating and advocating. If the public believes that “gender-affirming” care is necessary to save lives, they’ll support it. And that’s what the Associated Press wants.

No matter what the evidence says, putting left wing politics first is their first, and often only, goal.