Associated Press Blames Conservatives For Noticing Plagiarism

The real problem with plagiarism is the wrong people noticing it. Well, according to the Associated Press, that is.

You may have been taught in schools that stealing other people’s work without attribution was, in fact, wrong. But that was an outdated, likely white supremacist-influenced mode of thinking. The new, enlightened reality, according to what is ostensibly supposed to be an “objective” media outlet, is that plagiarism is actually fine, as long as its done by the right people.

And disgraced Harvard president Claudine Gay is definitely the right people to liberal news sites.

When covering Gay’s resignation on the heels of dozens of reports of plagiarism throughout her extremely limited academic output, the Associated Press revealed that it was all the fault of the mean, nasty conservatives for noticing that she had repeatedly lifted other people’s work without proper citation.

“Harvard president’s resignation highlights new conservative weapon against colleges: plagiarism,” they posted on X.

Harvard president's resignation highlights new conservative weapon against colleges: plagiarism https://t.co/GiVkT3LgUo — The Associated Press (@AP) January 3, 2024

It’s almost too perfect to be real.

Cambridge, MA – May 25: Harvard University President-elect Claudine Gay is seated during the 372nd Commencement at Harvard University. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Plagiarism Is Only A Problem If The Right Complains About It

Just imagine the reaction from the Associated Press if a prominent, overtly right wing academic was credibly and repeatedly accused in progressive media of stealing work from others and resigned as a result.

The framing would be, quite obviously, completely different. The actions of the brave left wing whistleblowers would be lauded. Intrepid journalists who uncovered the plagiarism would be praised for their bravery and willingness to hold those in positions of authority to account.

Instead, what we see is excuses and justifications for a disgraced academic who’s set to receive the very epitome of a soft landing.

As always, the media’s reaction to a story is determined by who’s celebrated and who’s “harmed.” When it’s a member of their team, as Gay is, that’s hurt by it, they rush to blame those who noticed the problem. When it’s the opposite, they celebrate.

At this point it’d be more surprising if they didn’t run this exact playbook, yet again.

Tribalism Comes Before Truth

Thankfully, the Associated Press uncovered that the real story of Claudine Gay’s resignation is that conservatives went back in time to force her to plagiarize. It wasn’t her fault, you see, because she’s a progressive liberal dedicated to upholding and advancing DEI initiatives, even as the private sector starts to shun them.

The AP knows that their ridiculous framing represents the reaction of the very online left, progressive academics and university administrators. So no matter how absurd and disconnected from reality it is, their story served its purpose.

Allowing their audience to believe that holding powerful individuals accountable for their mistakes and misdeeds is bad. As long as it’s the right doing it.