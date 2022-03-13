Assistant Principal Reads ‘I Need A New Butt!’ To Second Graders, Gets Canned

Videos by OutKick

A Mississippi elementary school assistant principal may not actually need a new butt, but he does need a new job.

The person in question is Toby Price, the former assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School near Jackson. He was fired after reading a children’s book entitled, “I Need a New Butt!” to a class of second graders.

Price told the New York Times he was merely trying to find something fun to read, with the idea that kids are more prone to read fun stuff. Otherwise, he suggested, they may not read at all.

A Mississippi assistant principal was fired last week after reading an inappropriate book to second graders pic.twitter.com/fYwiF69wZ5 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2022

“We have a lot of reluctant readers,” Price told the Times. “I am a firm believer that reluctant readers need the silly, funny books to hook them in.”

Later that day, the school placed Price, 46, on leave. Two days after that, they sent his butt home for good.

“I didn’t think twice about reading it because I’ve never had an issue with it before. There are other books that have much more suggestive material that are much more widely accepted,” Price said.

The book includes drawing of cartoon butts, and even uses the word “butt” and “fart.” It was published back in 2012 and marketed as a children’s book. But the school, clearly, was not a fan.

“I just think that, you know, this was a pretty harsh reaction. I’ve been in education for 20 years. I’ve never had a disciplinary anything put in my file and I didn’t for being late. So I was blown away,” Price said.

Butt, it seems, that’s just the way it goes. Hopefully, he will see a crack of light in his search for a new gig.