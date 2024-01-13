Asante Samuel Still Not A Bill Belichick Fan, Says New Team Would Be ‘Crazy’ To Make Him GM

Videos by OutKick

Asante Samuel has never been shy in his criticism of Bill Belichick. So naturally, the former All-Pro cornerback is offering his two cents on the legendary coach‘s next landing spot.

After 24 years, Belichick and the Patriots parted ways this week. Samuel, who won two Super Bowls under Belichick, is warning NFL owners not to give him the same general manager role he held in New England.

“If any owner would give Bill Belichick that power again, that would be crazy,” Samuel told TMZ.

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Belichick led a dominant, 20-year dynasty in New England that brought six Super Bowl wins to the franchise. But this season was ugly — as the Pats finished 4-13 and dead-last in the AFC East.

The results led Samuel to question Belichick’s legacy and to insinuate maybe he wasn’t all that great to begin with.

“Here’s my thing, you’re a coach. You don’t have to be fast, you don’t have to be strong. You don’t have to be agile. All you have to do is use your mind like you always been doing and coach,” Samuel said.

“So if you’re so great of a coach, how do you fall off? You didn’t lose anything!”

Except he did lose something. Belichick lost Tom Brady four years ago.

Asante Samuel Doubles Down On Belichick Criticism

Samuel remains adamant that Brady is the reason Belichick has those Lombardi trophies.

“One man, one player determined your success,” the four-time Pro Bowler said.

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Samuel was a fourth-round pick (120th overall) by the Patriots in the 2003 NFL draft and had a successful five-year stint in Foxborough. He also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons over his 11-year career.

Meanwhile, Belichick made it clear Thursday that he wants to continue coaching, and several teams are expected to show interest. But those teams better have some future Hall of Fame players if they expect to do well with a worthless old coach like Bill Belichick.

According to Asante Samuel, anyway.

