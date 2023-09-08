As Bad As Joe Biden Is, Kamala Harris Would Be A Worse President | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Joe Biden – or whoever controls Joe Biden – has had the worst presidency in American history but as bad as he is – and he’s bad – there is someone worse and she is an 81-year-old’s fragile heartbeat away from running this country.

Kamala. Kamala Freakin Harris.

Kamala has the lowest approval rating of any Vice President, ever, with only 32% of Americans in her corner.

I’m not sure which Americans make up that 32% but it’s safe to assume they mailed in their vote.

And though by all accounts Kamala is a train wreck, she is still confident in herself.

She must be, because she posts photos of herself with Joe as a content prop multiple times per week.

If I see another damn Kamala posed photo, I think I may be sick.

But what if, heaven forbid, something happened to ole Joe.

Well, Kamala told the Associated Press earlier this week that she is ready, willing and able to “take over the job of being president” should old age or gravity choose to assassinate our current president.

While her answer to that question and her willingness to take over is expected – she is the VP that comes with the territory – it really is chilling to hear her say it. Like bone-chilling.

Though she was careful to note that that probably won’t happen given Joe’s supreme physical and mental abilities.

Smart and important decisions? Like what? Afghanistan? The border? Bidenflation? Skyrocketing crime rates?

He weaves through those issues unlike anyone else, that’s for damn sure. Even weaves and falls over, sometimes

But even still, he is not as bad as Kamala. Not even close.

That’s why I caution Republicans to cross that impeachment Rubicon. Sure, Joe deserves to be impeached, but if it’s successful just think what we are left with.

Kamala. Word salad, Kamala.

And that is one of the many reasons why I’ve been warning the GOP about taking risks in 2024.

We can’t afford to take a risk. We can’t afford to eff around and find out.

If we do and we lose we are left with the ice cream man or the wheels-on-the bus enthusiast

Take your pick, or actually, please God, don’t.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

