A’s, Astros Will Go Under

Astros vs. Athletics, 9:40 ET

Summer months remind me of the same thing: baseball and championship games. No, the championship for baseball isn’t until October (November sometimes at this point). But, in June you get the NHL and NBA titles. Every other day, you get the fresh cut grass and dirt of the infield filling your nostrils. I love it and as we head into June, I’m looking to make my move in baseball betting. Tonight, we get a game between the Astros and Athletics that I think we can take a unit on.

The Astros, at least in my opinion, are kind of an average team to this point in the season. They aren’t playing great baseball, but they are certainly more than capable of it. They also are seven games over .500 so don’t take this as them being a terrible team or anything. Most of this was due to a slow start to begin the season. In May, they are only a few games over .500. It is all relative, of course, as the Athletics are one of the worst teams I’ve ever seen in professional baseball. With just 10 wins on the season, they are embarrassingly bad. If this pace keeps up, they will win like 35 games on the season. A third of the season is already done, it is hard for a team to be this bad. At the time of this writing, they have lost the past seven games, and lost 10 of the past 11, and 15 of their past 17 games. If they don’t hit home runs, they really don’t score.

The Astros are already 3-0 against the Athletics, but the under is the only way to go. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Astros are sending out Hunter Brown to take down the Athletics in this one. He is slightly worse on the road than he is at home this year, but Brown has certainly been respectable with a 3.45 ERA. He has only allowed three home runs on the season, all of them have been on the road. He did face Oakland once this season and he allowed one earned run over six innings. James Kaprielian will be taking the mound to battle the Astros. He’s been better at home this season, but just like I said earlier, it is all relative. Kaprielian’s ERA at home this season is 7.56 and 10.32 on the road. He was solid in his one start against the Astros as he allowed just one earned run over five innings. That was his most recent start. He actually has been solid in his past two starts.

I think Kaprielian is actually a decent enough pitcher against the Astros. Hunter Brown is likely to hold the Astros down as well. I’m going to back the under in this game as I think both pitchers are able to navigate the lineups fairly well. I’ll back the under.

