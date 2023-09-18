Artificial Intelligence Appears To Write Nonsensical Obituary Calling Former NBA Player Brandon Hunter ‘Useless’

Videos by OutKick

Some media companies, including online versions of newspapers, have turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to write certain stories. While some artificial intelligence is actually intelligent, some of it is filled with bugs, and when you don’t have a human on the other end who can correct errors then you get ridiculous – and in this case disrespectful – stories like the one recently seen about former NBA player Brandon Hunter passing away.

Hunter, the fifth-highest scorer in Ohio University history, died earlier this month after reportedly collapsing while doing hot yoga in Orlando, according to his mother-in-law.

READ: OHIO NEWSPAPER PAUSES AI BOT SPORTS WRITING PROGRAM AFTER THE DAMN THINGS BUTCHER GAME RECAPS

While the obituary that very much appears to have been written by AI did not get into specifics, it certainly included some choice words.

The title of the story, which appeared on Microsoft-owned MSN.com, read “Brandon Hunter useless at 42.”

MSN.com published an obituary for former NBA player Brandon Hunter that appears to have been written by artificial intelligence (AI). (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

Artificial Intelligence Appears To Butcher Former NBA Player’s Obituary

According to Futurism, the since-deleted story stated Hunter “handed away” after achieving “vital success as a ahead [sic] for the Bobcats” and “performed in 67 video games.” The story also explained that Hunter “achieved a career-high of 17 factors in a recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2004.”

The original publisher of the piece that went live at MSN is a publication that goes by the name of Race Track with the author of the story being ‘Editor.’ Race Track recently published a story about the NBA’s Kevin Porter Jr. that also made absolutely zero sense.

When reached for comment regarding the posting of Hunter’s obituary, a Microsoft spokesperson released the following statement:

“The accuracy of the content we publish from our partners is important to us, and we continue to enhance our systems to identify and prevent inaccurate information from appearing on our channels. The story in question has been removed.”

Hunter had a strong six-year career playing overseas along with brief stints with the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics. The Cincinnati, Ohio native leaves behind his wife and three children.