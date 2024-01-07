Arthur Smith Cusses Out Dennis Allen In Postgame Handshake Over Garbage-Time Touchdown

Videos by OutKick

Arthur Smith was heated after his Atlanta Falcons fell to the New Orleans Saints, 48-17. Not because he lost — but because of a garbage-time touchdown the Saints scored with just over a minute left in the game.

Up 41-17, the Saints lined up in victory formation at the 1-yard line. It appeared they would kneel out the play. But instead, quarterback Jameis Winston handed the ball off toe Jamaal Williams for the touchdown.

Pretty poor sportsmanship, by any metric.

The Saints set up in victory formation in what looked like it would be a kneel down and then handed it off to Jamaal Williams for a TD. pic.twitter.com/Spz8oKCkji — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 7, 2024

As you can imagine, Smith was not amused.

The head coach was livid as he approached Saints coach Dennis Allen during postgame handshakes. It doesn’t take an expert lip reader to make out what he was saying.

What are you f-cking doing? That’s f-cking bullshit.

“I understand,” Allen responds.

Arthur Smith and Dennis Allen have a postgame chat 😳 pic.twitter.com/s469d2OcWq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 7, 2024

Can’t really blame Smith for being mad about that one. Apparently, though, it wasn’t Allen’s call.

Allen began his post-game press conference by apologizing to Smith and the Falcons. He said the players asked him if Jamaal Williams could get a TD, and he told them no. The players ran the play anyway, which is “unacceptable.”

“That’s not who we are, not what we’re about,” Allen said, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell.

Saints players defied Dennis Allen on the last play of the game. (Getty Images)

The garbage-time TD was Jamaal Williams’ first of the season. Filling in for running back Alvin Kamara, he had 14 carries for 26 yards in Sunday’s win. Winston and the Saints players clearly wanted to throw him a bone, but it was still a d-ck move.

Arthur Smith had every right to be mad. And for a guy who might be about to lose his job anyway, this was just salt in the wound.

