Arsenal Player Pablo Mari Stabbed By Madman In Italy

Soccer player Pablo Mari, 29, was stabbed in Italy during his stay with club Monza, on loan from Arsenal. Mari was one of six victims who were “slashed by a man at around 5:30 p.m. at a shopping center in Milan,” on Thursday according to TMZ Sports.

One of the individuals injured at the scene, identified as a 30-year-old cashier working at the Carrefour market in Assago, succumbed to her injuries. A 46-year-old man responsible for the stabbings was arrested — he reportedly grabbed his weapon from a store shelf.

The Arsenal defender was transported to a hospital to tend to his injuries, which were deemed non-life-threatening. He previously played for Udinese this year.

“Pablo Mari had a fairly deep wound on his back, which fortunately did not touch vital organs such as the lungs or other,” said chief executive of Monza, Adriano Galliani. “His life is not in danger, he should recover quickly.”

“Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident,” Arsenal said in a statement.

