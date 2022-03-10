Arrest Warrant Issued For Boxing Champ Jermell Charlo

Videos by OutKick

Officials are seeking an arrest warrant for light middleweight boxing champion Jermell Charlo, who has been charged with a misdemeanor count of making a terroristic threat against a family/household member.

TMZ Sports reports the arrest warrant comes after Jermell Charlo allegedly told a man, “I will kill you with my bare hands” during the same Sept. 5, 2021, altercation his twin brother, Jermall Charlo, was charged in on a felony assault count last month.

Court records show that on Jan. 18, Jermall Charlo was charged with a third-degree felony count of assault on a family/household member stemming from an altercation on Sept. 5, 2021. His first appearance is set for March 28 at 1 p.m. The full docket can be seen here.

The man, who says he’s a cousin of the Charlo twins, said Jermall Charlo pulled him by the hair and punched him when he failed to get off a utility vehicle “quickly enough for [Jermall’s] wife to go with her friends” — Jermall Charlo turned himself in to police in February.

Court records show an arrest warrant has been issued for boxing champ Jermell Charlo on a misdemeanor count of making a terroristic threat during a Sept. 5, 2021, altercation at his twin brother’s home. The full docket can be seen here.

The Charlo twins’ attorney, Kent Schaffer, has denied the allegations and said the incident occurred at Jermall Charlo’s home during a party and it was not his client’s fault.

TMZ reports that Schaffer said the man was driving “recklessly” on a utility vehicle and caused Jermall’s wife to fall when trying to reach for the keys to stop him.

As Jermall Charlo pulled the man out of the UTV, the attorney told TMZ that Jermell Charlo came out and intervened by telling them all to stop, but never made a threat.

Schaffer said the man is attempting to “shake Jermall down for money.”

“It’s total garbage, 100%,” Schaffer said of the claims against the twins. “We will win this fight in the first round.”

Jermell Charlo (L) and Brian Castano (R) exchange punches during their Super Welterweight fight at AT&T Center on July 17, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. The Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano fight ended in a split draw. (Photo by Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images).

Bleacher Report reports the 31-year-old Charlo twins have found success during their boxing careers as Jermall Charlo is a perfect 32-0 with 22 knockouts and is the current holder of the WBC middleweight title.

Jermell Charlo is 34-1-1 with 18 knockout victories and holds the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and The Ring light middleweight titles. The outlet reports Jermell Charlo’s only loss came to Tony Harrison in 2018, but he beat Harrison the following year to win back the WBC light middleweight title. He most recently fought Brian Castano to a split draw in July.

Jermell Charlo is set for a rematch with Castano in which he will put his middleweight titles on the line and also vie for Castano’s WBO light-middleweight title.

