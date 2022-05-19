AROD invests 30 million in MMA

Alex Rodriguez is now a partial owner of the Professional Fighting League after sinking 30 million dollars into the league in its current funding round. The PFL is now seen in over 160 countries and is rapidly gaining space in the growing MMA market.

The PFL claims it is the first and only MMA league with a true sports season format, where elite fighters from around the world compete in a regular season, playoffs and a championship. PFL uses a proprietary Smartcage data and analytics platform that creates ratings for all of their fighters in each weight class. It also powers real time betting analytics.

The PFL kicks off the 2nd half of their 4th season regular season on June 17th. The top 4 finishers in each weight division will head to the playoffs with the winner of each division winning one million dollars.