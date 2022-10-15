A-Rod Blasts Yankees Over Decision To Have Aaron Judge Batting In Leadoff Spot

Aaron Judge continues to hit in the leadoff spot for the New York Yankees and nobody knows why.

Yankees twitter has been questioning why they have Judge, who went hitless in Friday’s game, at the top of the order. It doesn’t make sense and you are sacrificing Judge’s power and ability to bring in runners by not having him bat elsewhere. In later innings, he’s hitting behind the bottom of the order who statistically aren’t going to be on base as much.

Former Yankee turned Fox MLB analyst Alex Rodriguez didn’t hold back his thoughts on the Yanks decision, calling it “gimmicky.”

"This is gimmicky baseball … It's ridiculous that [Judge] is hitting lead off. It's a mistake. I don't know who's doing it, Boone or Cashman, but somebody has to change that immediately."



– @AROD on the Yankees batting Aaron Judge lead off

THE YANKEES ARE SACRIFICING JUDGE’S POWER

Love him or hate him, A-Rod knows baseball and he is 100% right here.

One of A-Rod’s points is the Yankees should want Judge to be able to see the pitcher for a bit before he steps to the plate. Judge in the leadoff spot puts him in an unnecessary situation. He spent a lot of the season batting second; I’d even welcome that so he gets some looks before he is up.

A few weeks ago Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about his peculiar decision to bat Judge first. He said “the game evolves.” That quote is going to come back and haunt him if the team doesn’t advance over a Guardians team that they should easily defeat.

Aaron Boone was asked why he hits #AaronJudge leadoff, when hitting a 60 HR guy would've been unthinkable in Ruth/Mantle/Maris' day.



"40 years ago, they ran the Wing-T and Wishbone. 40 years ago, if a guy dunked, it was a big deal. The game evolves and changes." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 26, 2022

BOONE WILL HAVE TO ANSWER QUESTIONS IF THE TEAM LOSES

As a Yankees fan myself, I have no idea what our manager Aaron Boone is doing. I understood why Judge was hitting lead-off so he would get as many at-bats as possible in his chase for 62 home runs.

But now the Yankees are in the playoffs where every game matters. Why would you want our best hitter and Major League Baseball’s home run leader this season, to be batting behind the bottom of the order in later innings?

I understand the counter-argument that you want your best hitter to get up to the plate as many times as possible. But that isn’t working. I have no idea if it’s Boone or Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman that is making the Judge call, but it needs to change.

All eyes will be on Boone’s upcoming lineups. Will he move Judge further down or will that be an admission that he was wrong by having him in the lead-off spot to begin with?

Yankees fans will find out soon as the Guardians host Game 3 later this afternoon.