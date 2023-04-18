Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams CBS’s Inaccurate Headline About The Pothole He Filled

Videos by OutKick

If you’re going to come at Arnold Schwarzenegger, you best not miss.

We’re talking to you, CBS.

Days after the actor and former governor of California shared a video of himself fixing a pothole because the City of Los Angeles didn’t do it, CBS published an article claiming the pothole, wasn’t a pothole.

They posted an article saying that Schwarzenegger fixed a utility trench, not a pothole.

The "giant pothole" that Arnold Schwarzenegger said he recently filled on a street in his Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood was actually a trench that had been dug for utility work, according to the city. https://t.co/a5Bnwpbf1U — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 16, 2023

CBS’s article was about the City of Los Angeles’s statement on Schwarzenegger’s Pothole-gate. They released a statement saying the “pothole” was a utility trench and was supposed to be there.

Sounds to me like they wanted to make Schwarzenegger sound like a fool. It sure seems like he felt that way too.

Schwarzenegger saw this article and ripped it to shreds. He said that yes, it was from utility work, just utility work that had wrapped up months earlier and never fixed.

Trench, pothole; pothole, trench. It really doesn’t matter. The point is this: they left a giant hole in the street and didn’t fix it so, Arnold took his Hummer (I assume) down to Lowe’s and picked up a couple of sacks of Quikrete.

This headline/tweet is bogus.



The story is correct – the utility work was finished in January. I filled in the hole 3 months later and the city left my fix in place.



This story should be taught in a class for people who are confused about why institutional trust is in decline. https://t.co/yq0VZwVqr3 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 16, 2023

Could Arnold Schwarzenegger filling a pothole someday be in history books recalling the decline in institutional trust across America?

I mean, maybe. Why couldn’t it?

CBS’s story now comes with a Twitter disclaimer mentioning how the road work happened back in January.

