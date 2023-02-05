Arnold Schwarzenegger Reportedly Hit A Bicyclist In Los Angeles

Videos by OutKick

According to a report, actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in an incident in Los Angeles that ended with a bicyclist being rushed to the emergency room.

According to TMZ, sources say Schwarzenegger was driving through West Hollywood when a female cyclist swerved into his lane and made contact with his vehicle. This reportedly happened quickly and before the action star could slam on the breaks. Multiple eyewitnesses confirmed that the woman turned into the car and not the other way around.

Fortunately, law enforcement sources told TMZ that Schwarzenegger wasn’t driving fast when the incident occurred. However, the bicyclist was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain. She is reportedly in stable condition.

It’s believed that Schwarzenneger won’t face any criminal charges as this appears to have been nothing more than a minor traffic incident.

TMZ also reported — and some photos from the scene seem to confirm this — that Schwarzenegger attached the woman’s bike to his car and took it to a nearby bike shop for repairs.

That Arnold Schwarzenegger, man. What a guy.

However, it’s been a rough couple of months to be one of The Terminator star’s vehicles. Just last month, he was in another wreck, this time in the hoity-toity Brentwood neighborhood. If you’re not up to speed on Los Angeles geography, it’s the same one where O.J. Simpson definitely didn’t kill two people.

In that incident, Schwarzenegger’s SUV collided with a Toyota Prius making a U-turn through a red left turn arrow. The collision rolled the SUV on top of the Prius before hitting two other vehicles.

Schwarzenegger didn’t sustain any injuries, however, the Prius driver was taken to the hospital, per FOX 11 Los Angeles.

