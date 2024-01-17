Arnold Schwarzenegger Detained In Germany On Tax Charges

Videos by OutKick

Action star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger found himself answering questions courtesy of German customs officials after he was detained in Munich for several hours.

Apparently, the issue stemmed from a time-piece the Governator had on him upon entering the country.

Schwarzenegger traveled to Munich with a watch designed by Switzerland’s Audemars Piguet in his possession. That puppy is worth an estimated $21,000.

According to an anonymous source who spoke to Page Six, Schwarzenegger had plans to auction said watch off to benefit his “World Climate Summit” in Kitzbühel, Austria.

However, customs spokesman Thomas Meister (or as I’d like him to be called henceforth, Der Customs Meister) told German outlet Bild that officials “initiated criminal tax proceedings” because the watch should’ve been registered because it is an “import.”

Page Six reports that the Total Recall star was never asked to fill out a declaration form, but still cooperated with customs agents.

Arnold seems like a pleasant enough guy to deal with. He’s just living his life these days. The man just likes cranking cigars and palling around with his donkey.

However, even he reportedly got a little annoyed by this.

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a stressful few hours in a Munich airport over a watch. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal)

Arnold Schwarzenegger Played It Cool… At First Until The Situation ‘Got On His Nevers

He’s not the biggest movie star on the planet anymore. However, I think I’d feel confident in saying Arnold Schwarzenegger is still one of the 50 to 100 most recognizable people on the planet. I mean, how many times did you break out into a bad Arnold impression while reading this? I think I did like three times already (I was cracking myself up by saying “I’m going to my World Climate Summit in Kitzbühel” in an Arnold voice).

He’s certainly one of the top 10 most recognizable people in Germany or Austria.

I get that rules are rules, but do you really think Arnold Schwarzenegger is trying to pull a fast one by smuggling a timepiece into the country? Of course he isn’t.

And they held him for three hours! Do you have any idea how much schnitzel, spätzle, and various forms of cabbage he could have scarfed down in that amount of time?

However, he wasn’t mad. Check out the photo of Arnold just smiling this whole misunderstanding was getting straightened out.

NEW – Germany initiates criminal tax proceedings against Arnold Schwarzenegger: Customs caught him with an undeclared luxury watch at Munich airport — BILD pic.twitter.com/kxp7X4CAYx — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 17, 2024

However, Page Six’s source said things started to get on Arnold’s nerves after a while. Like when he tried to pay the fees associated with bringing the watch into the country but the card reader didn’t work.

That’s enraging.

Speaking of that source, they offered a scathing assessment of how everything went down in Munich.

“We hope Germany spends as much energy turning around their economy as they do asking for tax payments for people’s property they bring into the country, and we hope next time they don’t make him pay taxes on his suits.”

Maybe shaking down Arnold Schwarzenegger over his own watch was how they planned on turning the economy around…

Ever think of that?

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle