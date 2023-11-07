Arnold Schwarzenegger Brings A Real Jackass To ManningCast; Peyton Manning Roasts Zach Wilson

Videos by OutKick

Monday night’s primetime ManningCast is off to a strong start.

Hollywood legend and notorious strongman Arnold Schwarzenegger to a three-man guest panel. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and ex-NFL wideout Keyshawn Johnson will also join the ManningCast on Monday.

Schwarzenegger got off to an erratic start. The Governator appeared on the broadcast, feeding a real jackass on screen a granola bar. On top of that, Arnold started crooning at the pet donkey.

Anyone tuning in for the New York Jets versus Los Angeles Chargers game was in for a twist.

WATCH:

Oh, just Arnold Schwarzenegger feeding a donkey as the #ManningCast goes into commercial break. #MNF 🏈🫏 pic.twitter.com/cCp6WKxVSc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 7, 2023

ESPN’s ManningCast

(What’s Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best movie of all time? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

The “Terminator” and “Pumping Iron” star led a fairly entertaining appearance with the Manning Bros. Schwarzenegger discussed his upcoming motivational book right as Jets QB Zach Wilson fumbled the ball away to the Chargers defense in the first quarter.

As he listened to Schwarzenegger’s keys to success, Peyton Manning joked that Zach Wilson could benefit from buying a copy.

Perfect timing by Manning.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is promoting his book and talking life lessons and all Peyton Manning cares about is that Zach Wilson fumbled. 😂😂😂



What a moment. #ManningCast



pic.twitter.com/EyMdfZ6qcN — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) November 7, 2023