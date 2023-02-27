Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Opening Betting Odds

Videos by OutKick

The PGA Tour heads to Orlando for the 2nd event of the Florida Swing: 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational (API) at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

This is an inaugural “elevated event” with a $20 million prize pool. The winner brings home a cool $3.6 million. Twenty-seven of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Rankings are in the Arnold Palmer field.

Reigning API champion, and World No. 2, Scottie Scheffler returns to defends his crown in this star-studded field. He won last year with a 5-under, beating Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, and Billy Horschel by one stroke.

Scheffler won one of the PGA Tour’s 1st three elevated events last month when he successfully defended his Waste Management Phoenix Open title Super Bowl weekend.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm won the other two elevated events this season. Rahm won the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions in January then 2023 Genesis Invitational earlier this month.

There are several former API champions in this week’s field including Hatton (2020), Francesco Molinari (2019), World No. 3 Rory McIlroy (2018), and Jason Day (2016).

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Top-10 Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, February at 9:30 a.m. ET

Bay Hill Club And Lodge

This is a Par 72 with a 7,466 yardage: Four Par 3s, four Par 5s, and 10 Par 4s. Bay Hill has firm and fast Bermuda grass greens.

Be sure to check the weather forecast before locking in your API bets. The hot, windy conditions of Orlando firms up the Bay Hill course.

Bay Hill has a below-average Greens-in-Regulation (GIRs) Gained rate compared to the PGA Tour average because of the firm and fast course conditions.

Depending on weather conditions, golfers can shoot low numbers at Bay Hill. But, there are API’s like last year’s where the weather makes Bay Hill a nightmare to play.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds Top-11 to 20

Truth be told, I’m still licking my wounds from the blistering I took at this past weekend’s Honda Classic 2023. I’ll be back later in the week with best bets for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

