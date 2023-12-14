Army/Navy Game Puts Up Big TV Ratings, Is A Win For America

Videos by OutKick

Plenty of Americans tuned in for Army’s awesome victory over Navy this past Saturday.

The Army/Navy game is one of the most prestigious events in all of sports, and it’s the only major college football game of the weekend following the conference title games.

Young men from the two service academies take the field, and for four quarters, are enemies before returning to being on the same side as members of the world’s greatest fighting force.

IT CANNOT GET CLOSER.



ARMY STOPS NAVY AT THE GOAL LINE. pic.twitter.com/Lf6d7KHsDR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 9, 2023

As people like to say, their football uniforms are only the second most important uniforms they’ll ever wear.

Well, the ratings are in for this year’s game, and it drew a lot of viewers. The game averaged 7.183 million viewers and peaked with nearly nine million viewers on CBS. It was also the most streamed Army/Navy game in the history of the rivalry.

Those numbers rival any other major college football you’ll see, outside of a game like Ohio State/Michigan.

CBS Sports’ presentation of Army-Navy averaged 7.183 million viewers, +4% vs last year’s game. Audience peaked with nearly 9 million viewers. pic.twitter.com/BsyzFObK6B — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) December 12, 2023

Army/Navy game draws huge ratings.

I always say college football games drawing huge ratings is a win for America. It’s a sign that things in the country are going well, and regular people are still locked in on the world’s greatest sport.

That’s even more true when it comes to the Army/Navy game. The teams aren’t going to compete for national championships.

It’s just not going to happen. However, all those players have something much more important to represent. Every player on the field has signed up to make the ultimate sacrifice if necessary on behalf of America.

Even though the game has no impact on the CFP race, it’s an opportunity for Americans to come together and have a simple reminder of what makes the USA so great.

In this country, we play football games and have a dominant military. In fact, our military is so dominant that we have three service academies with D1 programs. If that doesn’t put a smile on your face, I don’t know what will.

The Army/Navy game this year was one hell of a thriller down to the wire, and plenty of Americans tuned in. We’ll count that as a win for the good guys. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.