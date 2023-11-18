Army Invites Service Members Discharged For Refusing To Get COVID Vaccine To Reapply

Videos by OutKick

For several years, the U.S. Military embarked on the indefensible policy of kicking out service members for the crime of refusing to get a COVID vaccine.

The indefensible policy, justified by the Biden administration as necessary for military “readiness,” cost thousands of soldiers their careers. Despite the enormous human cost, and years of evidence and data repeatedly confirming that COVID vaccines were ineffective at preventing infection or transmission, the Department of Defense continued its mandate into 2023.

Unsurprisingly, given the military’s relentless efforts to alienate the population most willing to serve, they’ve faced a severe recruiting shortage over the past several years. And they’re apparently so desperate that they’re reaching back out to the soldiers they already kicked out.

The Department of the Army reportedly sent out letters to former soldiers who were discharged or dismissed for refusing to get the COVID vaccine informing them of how they could reapply.

Army invites back all the soldiers it kicked out for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/HCGXNpkmyD — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) November 17, 2023

My how the tables turn.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley (C) participates in a meeting between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (R) and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Dr. Khalid Bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah at the Pentagon. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Military’s COVID Vaccine Policy Never Made Sense

It was always absurd and offensive for the Army, or any other branch, to kick soldiers out for declining to get a COVID vaccine. Not only because it led to the personnel shortage they’re currently facing, but because the military is overwhelmingly made up of young people at little risk of severe illness from COVID.

Especially considering the elevated risk of myocarditis as a result of COVID vaccination faced by young men.

Almost immediately after the vaccines were released, it was evident that they were unable to prevent infection or transmission. A CDC examination found by summer 2021 that vaccinated populations were rapidly spreading the virus amongst themselves. Yet the Pentagon, Biden administration and other administrators continued to enforce mandates into 2023 regardless.

Now they’re dealing with the ramifications of their own policies, and begging those who they demonized to return.

Service members who were discharged based on an illogical, indefensible policy should be reinstated with back pay for the damage the Biden administration and his incompetent officials caused. But that would require publicly admitting they were wrong.

Instead, they’ll quietly send letters, avoiding the embarrassment they so richly deserve.