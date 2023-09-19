Army Coach Jeff Monken Inks Extension, Is Still Criminally Underpaid

Videos by OutKick

Army football coach Jeff Monken isn’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

The Black Knights head coach has agreed to an extension through the 2027 season that will pay Monken an average of more than $2 million annually, according to ESPN.

West Point also announced the news Monday and highlighted Monken’s 66-50 record and nine combined wins over Navy and Air Force.

“No coach in college football epitomizes the essence of their institution better than Jeff Monken. His commitment to developing young men in every facet of their lives is genuine and effective and I’m thrilled that he will continue to educate, train and inspire our cadets while winning football games,” West Point AD Mike Buddie said in a release announcing the news.

Jeff Monken will earn an average of $2 million annually on his new extension. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Army has its man in Jeff Monken.

The fact Jeff Monken is only going to average $2 million over the course of his extension is comically low. Yes, I understand it’s a service academy and the entire operation of West Point is mostly funded by the taxpayers.

However, football teams at service academies serve as recruiting and promotional tools. A great football team draws attention to the school. It’s a point of national pride.

The Army/Navy game is arguably the most patriotic sporting event of the year. The eyes of the nation tune in for a game played by young men who will soon be wearing the flag on a military uniform. It’s about a lot more than football, and gives Americans something to rally around.

Jeff Monken agrees to extension with Army. He has nine combined wins over Navy and Air Force. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Monken should make more than $2 million.

Monken deserves a lot more than $2 million a year. There are coordinators that make more than he does as the head coach of a service academy. It just doesn’t make sense.

Service academies are also notoriously hard to win at. There are strict academic standards, and given the fact there’s mandatory service upon graduation, top NFL prospects aren’t going to give a service academy the time of day.

Despite the hurdles service academies face, Monken has won at least eight games five times since 2016 and is 4-1 in bowl games. That’s outrageously impressive. He also owns Navy at this point of the rivalry with a 5-2 record in the past seven games.

Jeff Monken agrees to extension with Army, but is he underpaid? (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Now, he’s sticking around West Point for the next few years. It’s a great decision from the athletic department and academy leaders.