Arm Of Steele Will Lead Cubs

Videos by OutKick

Red Sox vs. Cubs, 2:20 ET

When I was younger (and even typing that sentence makes me feel old) there wasn’t Interleague Play like there is now. I always looked forward to it, and while the lure of those once-a-season matchups between whichever team the MLB decided to have you play was cool, I do think it is for the better that all teams play each other every year. Sure, the anticipation isn’t as great, but I’ll trade that for getting to see teams like the Red Sox and Cubs square off, something that didn’t happen much when I was a kid.

The Red Sox are no longer at the bottom of the division. Somehow this club is clawing their way back into relevance and looking to make a push for a Wild Card spot this season. It isn’t the most likely possibility as they will still a combination of the Orioles, Rays, Blue Jays, Yankees, Rangers, and Astros, to battle for five total spots. But, it is nice to see that they aren’t the doormat that I kind of expected them to be this season. They are hitting fairly well, and their pitching has been more reliable than I anticipated. Today they send out Kutter Crawford to take on the Cubs in a rubber match for the series. Crawford has been decent for the Red Sox and he has found more success on the road and during day games than he has at home or at night. If you notice, this is a daytime road start. That should bode well for the Red Sox hurler. It is really hard to know what to expect from Crawford as his performance and innings haven’t been exactly consistent over the season.

The Cubs take on the Red Sox in an afternoon game at Wrigley Field. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

On the other hand, one person that you do know what to expect from is Justin Steele. The lefty Cubs All-Star is positioning himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. That’s good new for the Cubs future, but what are they going to do this season? Is it once again time to hit the reset button and look for next year? Or are they going to try and grind it out and make a run at a division that is up-for-grabs? The funny thing is that stats will try to tell you the Cubs are better than their record suggests. But, reality is that they aren’t. You are what your record says and the Cubs are a slightly below .500 team in a division that could be won with a team that ends the season 90-72. Back to Steele, one guy that certainly won’t be traded, he’s been great during day starts and he has been great at home this season. I think he keeps this strong pitching performance up all year.

I think 9.5 is too high, but you really never know. Blake Snell and Taijuan Walker were scheduled to pitch yesterday and the bullpens gave up a bunch of runs (bet was voided because of a pitching change but still, the point remains). I like the Cubs to be winning after five innings here. That’s me saying to play the run line, by the way. The under through five is possible too, but I like the Cubs to be up after five innings with Steele on the mound and the inconsistent Crawford facing him.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024