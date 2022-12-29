Arkansas at Little Rock’s Basketball Court Completely Ruined By Freezing Temperatures

The freezing temperatures that took over the South during the Christmas holiday claimed victim to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s basketball court.

Joe Foley Court, which is shared by both the men’s and women’s teams, suffered severe water damage after a coil ruptured in the arena. The school’s only option was to rip up the hardwood and attempt to let the concrete floor underneath it dry out.

The image of a basketball court being ripped up is not a pretty one.

The men and women were set to play home games on Thursday, but both contests have since been postponed and relocated given that the university currently has no basketball floor. The postponed games were moved to in-town Simmons Bank Arena.

UALR is reportedly planning to find a temporary court that it can borrow for the remainder of the season.

Head men’s basketball coach Darrell Walker, who has been with the program since 2018, isn’t letting the unfortunate event and damage of the Arkansas Little Rock court ruin his spirits.

What are you going to do? pic.twitter.com/I046g9ip41 — Darrell Walker (@CoachWalker_LR) December 28, 2022

The Arkansas at Little Rock Trojans are 4-9 on the season after playing a rather strong out-of-conference road slate including games at Indiana, Memphis, and San Francisco.

The team was set to host Tennessee-Martin on Thursday before traveling to Nashville to take on Tennessee State on New Year’s Eve.