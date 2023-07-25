Videos by OutKick

Arkansas football is entering its fourth season of the Sam Pittman era with high expectations. Second-team preseason All-SEC quarterback K.J. Jefferson is a senior and junior running back Rocket Sanders is coming off of a 1,440-yard season, which should make for a strong 1-2 punch in the SEC.

However, for the skill to succeed — it starts with the offensive line. Jefferson cannot do what he does if he doesn’t have time in the pocket. Sanders can’t get loose if there is nowhere for him to run.

for the @JoeMooreAward we always talk about 5 guys seeing everything as 1. That’s the Arkansas offensive line. they’re always on the same page. helping their buddy at the right time. and straining to finish. awesome group. pic.twitter.com/oheaabmeGe — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) July 24, 2023

Pittman, a former offensive lineman who has coached his former position for most of his career, is excited about what the group looks like ahead of fall camp. He spoke extensively about the offensive line during SEC Media Days in Nashville last week, even though there is a lack of experience.

They are not guys as proven on a Saturday afternoon yet. Are they talented? Yes. And you know, I’ve been O-line coach forever. I got one of the best offensive line coaches out there and Cody Kennedy, but these guys are really good players. I know they can play. They just haven’t yet, because we’ve had the luxury of having older guys on the team, and even six-year guys, super seniors, you know, that have kept them off the field. But I think it’s about time they go out there and show what they’re gonna do and I have no doubt I feel really good about that. — Sam Pittman

Meanwhile, back in Fayetteville, the linemen continued to work. Redshirt senior Beaux Limmer, who stands 6-foot-5, 306 pounds, helped play into the hype from his head coach.

Limmer will move over to the center spot in 2023 after starting 12 of 13 games at right guard last season. He was strong before, but he is even stronger ahead of his final year of college football.

Arkansas OL Beaux Limmer squats 700 pounds.

Razorbacks strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders shared a video from the team’s most recent max day over the weekend. Limmer had seven 45-pound plates and one 15-pound plate on each side.

Add in the 45-pound bar and he was benching more than 80 pounds more than his bodyweight.

As Limmer repped 700 pounds on the squat rack, his teammates went absolutely bonkers.

LOVE THESE MEN AND LOVE WHAT WE’RE BUILDING 🔥🔥🔥. THE HOG IS 🐗 STRONG💪‼️ pic.twitter.com/Bt72rU0HW6 — Ben Sowders (@Bsowders48) July 20, 2023

The Hogs went 7-6 last season and capped the year with a Liberty Bowl win over Kansas after going 9-4 in 2021. If Pittman and Arkansas are going to take the next step this fall, the offensive line will be the difference. Limmer is anchoring the group and opposing nose tackles are going to have a hard time getting past him and his ridiculous lower body strength!