Arkansas Football May Not Make Same Mistake Miami Did In Its Loss At Texas A&M

When football coaches watch film, they’re not always just looking at their next opponent.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman noticed something that then-No. 13 Miami did in its 17-9 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. And Pittman sounded like he may go to school on that when the No. 10 Razorbacks (3-0) play the No. 23 Aggies (2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN at Arlington, Texas.

The Hurricanes were averaging nearly five yards a carry on the ground, finishing with 175 yards on 36 carries, but abandoned the run game for the pass. Texas A&M is better against the pass – No. 9 in the nation and No. 2 in the SEC with 147.3 yards allowed a game – than it is against the run – No. 83 in the nation and No. 12 in the SEC with 154.3 yards surrendered a game.

ARKANSAS SURVIVES MISSOURI STATE SCARE

Appalachian State, you may remember, rammed it down the Aggies’ throat in a 17-10 loss on Sept. 10 with 181 yards on 52 carries and expertly kept the ball away from Texas A&M with 41 minutes of possession.

Hurricanes Fell In Love With The Pass

COLLEGE STATION, TX – SEPTEMBER 17: Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) faces off against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) during the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Texas A&M Aggies on September 17, 2022, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Miami was having success running the football, but have wideouts they wanted to get the ball to,” Pittman said Monday. “Miami tried to throw the ball quite a bit.”

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw it 41 times, completing 21 for 217 yards and no touchdowns. The Hurricanes, 2-1 and now No. 25, outgained A&M, 392 yards to 264, but were held to three field goals and missed a field goal and had one blocked. Meanwhile, Miami rushed 36 times for 175 yards for an average of 4.9 yards a carry. Henry Parrish Jr. gained 85 yards on 16 carries, and Jaylan Knighton added 77 on 14 rushes.

Miami played to Texas A&M strength – its secondary – instead of its weakness – its run defense.

“They’re really good in the back end,” Pittman said. “They’ve got a lot of strengths. One of them is is their secondary.”

Arkansas Is Likely To Keep Running

Perhaps, first-year Miami coach Mario Cristobal was too tempted to pass. Texas A&M cornerback Brian George and safety Demani Richardson were both ejected for targeting in the first quarter, and Coach Jimbo Fisher had suspended freshman defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie the night before the game. Harris and Bouie had been in the first team rotation this season.

Arkansas is No. 2 in the SEC and No. 10 in the nation in rushing with 243.7 yards a game. Pittman, a former offensive line coach, will likely not move away from the run if he finds success at it Saturday. Arkansas tailback Raheim Sanders is fourth in the nation in rushing with 440 yards on 66 carries.

And Pittman has dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has gained 169 yards on 46 carries. He is also third in the SEC and No. 18 nationally in passing efficiency at 176.3 on 55 completions in 78 attempts for 770 yards and six touchdowns.

“He can hurt you either way,” Pittman said. “Very confident throwing the football. Going into last year’s game, our main concern was, ‘How are we gong to run KJ?'”

Jefferson completed 7 of 15 passes for 212 yards in a 20-10 win over Texas A&M last year with touchdowns of 85 and 48 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter with a minor knee injury. He also rushed eight time for 50 yards.

“We’ve got to get him revved up early,” Pittman said.