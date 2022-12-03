Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson Announces Future Plans

KJ Jefferson has made his future plans crystal clear.

The junior quarterback has been the face of Sam Pittman’s offense the past two years, and he’s returning for another season with the Razorbacks instead of leaving for the NFL.

“My dreams wouldn’t be complete without one more year on The Hill,” Jefferson announced Friday night on Twitter.

KJ Jefferson returning is huge for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks had a very disappointing 6-6 season. Given the success Pittman, Jefferson and the team had in 2021, fans had high hopes entering the 2022 campaign.

The team couldn’t seem to ever build enough momentum to get things really cranking. However, that doesn’t mean Jefferson didn’t have some bright moments.

He finished the regular season with 2,361 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also completed 68.3% of his passes. That’s a hell of a stat line through the air, and he also put up big numbers on the ground. KJ Jefferson finished with 510 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson returning in 2023. (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The talented dual-threat QB is the most important part of the offense in Fayetteville, and he’s now returning. This decision allows Pittman to keep the base of his offense in place no matter what else that happens.

Over the past two seasons, Jefferson has a total of 56 touchdowns. That’s simply incredible, and he’ll now get the chance to really run up the numbers next season.

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson will play for the Razorbacks next season. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

If you’re an Arkansas fan or simply an SEC football fan, this is big news for Sam Pittman’s program. KJ Jefferson’s story with the Razorbacks continues in 2023.