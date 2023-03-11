Arkansas Assistant Grabs Reporters Phone, Throws It To The Ground Following Loss

Videos by OutKick

NASHVILLE — Arkansas suffered a tough loss on Friday night against Texas A&M, but it was a postgame incident involving Eric Musselman’s assistant that caught folks’ attention.

Following the loss, where Arkansas led by 13 points at one time, Razorbacks director of internal operations Riley Hall grabbed a reporter’s phone, throwing it to the ground. Arkansas coaches were heading towards the locker room when Jack Weaver was recording the coaches coming off the court. This is when Riley Hall decided to snatch the reporter’s phone while yelling at him.

Jack Weaver is a reporter for the Kentucky Kernel, which is an independent student newspaper for Kentucky.

“The Kentucky Kernel is appalled by the actions of the Arkansas men’s basketball program. Jack Weaver always embodies professionalism on the job and no journalist, especially a student journalist, should be subjected to violence for simply doing their job,” Kentucky Kernel’s Twitter account posted.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman left the court in a rage of f-bombs after losing to Texas A&M in the #SECMBB Tournament. His assistant then grabbed my phone and threw it at the ground. @KYKernelSports pic.twitter.com/xRiX7O7dAN — Jack Weaver (@jack_weaver_) March 11, 2023

This area is open for reporters, meaning there was zero reason for the assistant to act like he did. Also, Weaver did not look to be intimidating the coaching staff in any way. There is no reason for an Arkansas staff member to put their hands on a reporter who is just documenting the team and staff exiting the court.

Head coach Eric Musselman of the Arkansas Razorbacks (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Eric Musselman was visibly frustrated following the loss to Texas A&M, considering his team was leading by 13 points at one time in the game. This is not something anyone likes to see, considering Musselman was not paying attention to the reporter at the time.

We will see if there is any punishment for Riley Hall, who has served on the Arkansas staff for seven years. OutKick has reached out for a statement regarding the matter.