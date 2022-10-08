Arizona Pulls Off Awesome Feat For The First Time Since Obama Was President

Arizona football fans will be rocking Saturday against Oregon.

The Wildcats square-off Saturday night against the Ducks in Tucson, and the program announced Friday that it’s the first sold out game at Arizona Stadium since 2015.

That means the last time Arizona Stadium was packed to the brim, Barack Obama was still in the Oval Office.

The Wildcats are currently 3-2, and fans are juiced and excited to welcome the #12 Ducks to town. Despite being a +13.5 underdog against Bo Nix and company, Arizona fans must smell an upset. At the very least, they want to make Arizona Stadium as hostile as possible.

Jedd Fisch’s team certainly isn’t bad, but do they have the weapons to compete against a very solid Oregon squad?

That remains to be seen, but QB Jayden de Laura is off to an incredible start through five games. He’s thrown 14 touchdowns to 6 interceptions and has racked up 1,633 yards through the air.

He also has another touchdown on the ground. So, Arizona definitely has some talent at the QB position. There’s zero doubt about that.

No matter what happens tonight, Arizona fans are going to show up and show out in force to watch the Wildcats battle the Ducks. Not since the days of Barack Obama’s presidency have fans been so excited. You just love to see it.