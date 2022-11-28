Arizona State Coach Fights Back Tears During Emotional Press Conference

Arizona State’s new football coach Kenny Dillingham could hardly control his emotions Sunday.
The former Oregon OC was introduced as the new head coach of the Sun Devils at the incredibly young age of 32, and he had to fight back his emotions as returned home to his alma mater.
Watch the awesome moment below.
You can’t fake the kind of emotion Kenny Dillingham showed.
There’s no doubt Dillingham’s reaction was as authentic as it gets. He worked on ASU’s staff after attending school in Tempe, and after chasing a few football jobs around America, he’s now the head coach at the school he attended.
Again, he’s only 32 years old. He’s literally living the dream of every kid who has ever played “NCAA Football.”
As you can tell from his introductory press conference, Dillingham was overwhelmed with emotions as he soaked up the moment.
It’s moments like this that remind us the sport is about so much more than the scoreboard. People invest their lives into building a coaching career. For many, they never even sniff a job at a major program.
Dillingham is in his early-30s and is now running a PAC-12 program. I’d also be overwhelmed by my emotions.
He’s earned an incredible opportunity. Now, it’s time to find out what he’ll do with it. As a college football fan, I hope Dillingham has a ton of success. It’s easy to cheer for guys as passionate as him.
I don’t know. Seems like every man who steps in front of a camera these days to speak about anything feels compelled to show emotion. You see it with coaches, teachers, actors, people on the street, etc. Viewers always respond so positively to this show of tears. A bit overdone if you ask me, sort of like using the word, “surreal” to describe anything or everything.