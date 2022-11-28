Arizona State Coach Fights Back Tears During Emotional Press Conference

Arizona State’s new football coach Kenny Dillingham could hardly control his emotions Sunday.

The former Oregon OC was introduced as the new head coach of the Sun Devils at the incredibly young age of 32, and he had to fight back his emotions as returned home to his alma mater.

Watch the awesome moment below.

Kenny Dillingham opened his introductory press conference with an emotional plea to Sun Devil nation.@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/a5kW0wb4UN — Ethan Tuttle (@KingTutSports) November 27, 2022

You can’t fake the kind of emotion Kenny Dillingham showed.

There’s no doubt Dillingham’s reaction was as authentic as it gets. He worked on ASU’s staff after attending school in Tempe, and after chasing a few football jobs around America, he’s now the head coach at the school he attended.

Again, he’s only 32 years old. He’s literally living the dream of every kid who has ever played “NCAA Football.”

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham fights back tears during introductory press conference. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/KingTutSports/status/1596931709022314496)

As you can tell from his introductory press conference, Dillingham was overwhelmed with emotions as he soaked up the moment.

It’s moments like this that remind us the sport is about so much more than the scoreboard. People invest their lives into building a coaching career. For many, they never even sniff a job at a major program.

Dillingham is in his early-30s and is now running a PAC-12 program. I’d also be overwhelmed by my emotions.

Kenny Dillingham introduced as Arizona State’s new football coach. He had been Oregon’s OC. He’s only 32 years old. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/KingTutSports/status/1596931709022314496)

He’s earned an incredible opportunity. Now, it’s time to find out what he’ll do with it. As a college football fan, I hope Dillingham has a ton of success. It’s easy to cheer for guys as passionate as him.