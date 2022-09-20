Will the Arizona Sun Devils pick up the phone and call Urban Meyer?

ASU fired Herm Edwards after losing to Eastern Michigan this past weekend, and the search is underway for a new coach.

Does that mean it’s time to take a look at the three-time national champion?

Will Arizona State hire Urban Meyer? (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Whenever there’s a major job opening in college football, Meyer’s name is inevitably attached. Ever since he was fired by the Jags and returned to TV, there’s been nonstop speculation about whether or not he’ll coach again.

With ASU having an opening, it’s time to wonder whether or not Meyer is headed to Tempe.

Will ASU target Urban Meyer? (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Will Urban Meyer take over the Sun Devils?

Well, let me go ahead and pour cold water all over any hopes fans of the Sun Devils might have. The former Ohio State and Florida leader is absolutely not going to be your next head coach.

Meyer’s name was heavily attached to the Nebraska job even before Scott Frost was fired, and fans loudly chanted they wanted him when Big Noon Kickoff was in Lincoln for the Cornhuskers/Sooners game.

Shortly after fans showered him with support, it came out that he wasn’t interested in taking a coaching job. While ASU isn’t a bad job, Nebraska is a thousand times better.

If Meyer isn’t going to take the Nebraska job, why the hell would he take a considerably worse job in the PAC-12? It just doesn’t make sense.

Speculation swirls about Urban Meyer’s future. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Now, should ASU call to gauge his interest? Sure, but nobody should get their hopes up. Urban Meyer is 100% not going to coach the Sun Devils. Anyone who says otherwise is likely just looking for attention.