Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura lost his temper on the sideline of Saturday’s game against Washington State. It got pretty ugly.

De Laura, in his first year with the Wildcats, was a three-star recruit out of Hawaii. He played for the same high school as Tua Tagovailoa, Marcus Mariota and Dillon Gabriel, among others, before committing to play for the Cougars.

De Laura started as a true freshman after arriving in Pullman and returned to the QB1 role in 2021. After head coach Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, he chose to seek a better fit elsewhere.

As a result, de Laura transferred to Tucson and took over as the starter for Arizona. He went 4-6 in his first 10 games with the Wildcats before facing his former program on Saturday.

Entering the weekend, de Laura said that the game was personal.

“Just watch. … It’s personal.” — Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura on facing his former team Washington State next week pic.twitter.com/7izkRd4DmF — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 13, 2022

Needless to say, facing Washington State after transferring out of Washington State was a big deal for de Laura and his emotions were running high. However, they boiled-over in the second half.

Arizona fell behind 31-6 at the end of the third quarter and the game was all but out of reach. That is when de Laura lost his cool after a miscommunication led to his third interception of the first 45 minutes.

He walked over to the sideline and laid into wide receiver Dorian Singer. It got pretty heated and there was a lot of pushing and shoving between the two.

Singer got up in his quarterback’s face after some words in his direction. De Laura threw the first blow and it escalated from there before the coaching staff broke it up.

lets check in on arizona pic.twitter.com/AOOoOt73tg — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 19, 2022

This, obviously, is not what you want from your players if you’re head coach Jedd Fisch. Not a good look.