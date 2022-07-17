Arizona Diamondbacks Prospect Leandro Cedeno Goes Yard With Ridiculous 527-Foot HR

A Diamondbacks prospect went yard, and kept going, after demolishing a 527-foot home run on Sunday.
Twenty-three-year-old Cedeno, playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Double-A affiliate Amarillo Sod Poodles, knocked the baseball into orbit against the San Antonio Missions, tying the game, 5-5, in the fifth inning. The first-base prospect for the Diamondbacks sent the ball into a neighboring parking lot, sailing over a group of spectators already on the outskirts of the venue.
Cedeno did it all in fashion as Amarillo sported Christmas-themed jerseys for the Christmas in July matchup. The Sod Poodles sweetened the memory by going on to win, 7-6.
WATCH:
Cedeno’s producing a solid highlight reel as a prospect: maintaining a .303/.374/.545 slash and adding 60 RBIs and 18 home runs on the year,
As relayed by the New York Post, “Cedeno’s homer is longer than any MLB home run that Statcast has tracked since 2015.” The ball reportedly had an exit velocity of 103.3 mph.
“Oh my God, that’s amazing, I never think I can hit a ball that far,” Cedeno reacted after the game, as relayed by MLB.com.
“I was for sure [it was a] homer. I stepped up to the plate like ‘Okay, I got that one,’ and I enjoyed the moment.”
