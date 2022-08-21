Arizona Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown Got Flagged For Speeding A Month Before Arrest For Hitting 126 MPH

Arizona Cardinals’ Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown is building his rep as a speedy receiver.

On Aug. 3, Brown was arrested for criminal speeding in Arizona — reportedly hitting 126 mph in a 65 mph zone.

As mentioned on OutKick, Brown was stopped in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, on Loop 101, in Arizona at 7 am (MDT).

AZ CARDINALS WR MARQUISE BROWN ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL SPEEDING

Roughly a month before that incident — on July 9 — Brown had a run-in with the law also involving a heavy foot on the gas.

According to TMZ Sports, cops stopped and cited Hollywood for traveling 21 mph over the speed limit. He was driving a black Mercedes and stopped by Maricopa County authorities as he sped through a 50 zone. Brown was issued a $350 ticket, the outlet relays.

Thankfully no one was hurt in either incident — even if Hollywood Brown’s reliability as a new member of the Cardinals may have taken a hit.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury previously called Brown a “long-term answer” for Arizona’s receiving depth. Earlier this month, Kingsbury found himself having to hold Brown accountable for the WR’s Aug. 3 arrest.

“Obviously [Brown] knows he’s got to be better than that and he will be moving forward,” Kingsbury said.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he doesn’t expect any more off-the-field issues with WR Marquise Hollywood Brown pic.twitter.com/6kG2r4TxQh — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) August 4, 2022

CARDINALS WR DEANDRE HOPKINS SPEAKS OUT ON PED SUSPENSION

Arizona can’t afford to watch another receiver fall off the depth chart. Top receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be sidelined until Week 7 due to a PED suspension and Christian Kirk’s departure leaves the team with 982 receiving yards (2021) to make up in 2022.

DHop and Hollywood Brown pic.twitter.com/6wJRkMHUYr — Collin Harmon (@CollinHarmonTV) August 15, 2022

Arizona #Cardinals receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested Wednesday morning on criminal speeding charges, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed to KTAR News 92.3 FM and Arizona Sports.@Pro32Network — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) August 3, 2022

