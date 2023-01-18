It turns out some NFL players have to spend a little cash if they want to keep their football gear at the end of the year.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford took his helmet and other gear back to his place after the team’s season came to an end, and upon informing his girlfriend Tianna Robillard he had to pay for it, she entered a state of confusion of shock.

“It was $1,350 for all of this,” Ford told his girlfriend while showing off some jerseys and his helmet.

Cody Ford’s girlfriend Tianna Robillard’s reaction was very reasonable.

Raise your hand if you’re also surprised NFL players can buy their gear at the end of the season. My hand is up. This is definitely news to me just like it was to Robillard.

If you asked the average fan, they’d probably just assume you could pack up your gear and go home. Apparently, that’s not the case at all.

If you want to walk out of the facility in Arizona, you better be ready to write a check for your stuff.

Cody Ford’s girlfriend Tianna Robillard stunned to learn he paid for his equipment. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Having said that, $1,350 for a helmet and your jerseys isn’t terrible. Ford earned more than $1.4 million this past season after playing out the final year on his rookie deal. In total, he’s earned just over $7.8 million. So, he can definitely afford $1,350 for his stuff.

In case you didn’t know, football helmets are incredibly expensive. A Cardinals SpeedFlex helmet, which appears to be what Ford has, is going to cost you around $700 for just a regular model. Once you start adding attachments, that number will quickly skyrocket.

Yes, football gear is very expensive, folks. That’s a lesson Tianna Robillard and a lot of people learned after watching this video.

Tianna Robillard was shocked to learn her boyfriend and Cardinals player Cody Ford had to buy his gear at the end of the year. (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok Video https://www.tiktok.com/@tiannarobillard/video/7186722849996967210)

At least she now has a helmet to play with and pretend to block with, and it only cost Ford $1,350. Well worth every single penny.