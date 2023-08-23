Videos by OutKick

Arianny Celeste seems to be a fan of a great cup of coffee.

The UFC octagon girl has been on a tear this summer dropping new content on a regular basis for her millions of followers.

She’s regularly reminding everyone why she’s the face of the UFC octagon girls lineup and incredibly popular online.

Fans can’t get enough of her content, but she’s still just a regular person at the end of the day who enjoys coffee.

Arianny Celeste is posting new viral content on Instagram on a regular basis. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Arianny Celeste goes viral with coffee post.

She needs a little coffee to get the blood pumping, adrenaline rolling and get a great start to the day.

The only difference is she apparently drinks her coffee while in lingerie, as displayed in a Tuesday afternoon Instagram post.

She even added a little motivation caption by writing, “You can’t make everyone happy, u aren’t coffee.” Well said, Arianny. Very well said.

Celeste continues to prove she’s a star.

There’s no doubt Arianny Celeste is a true star online, and she proves it time and time again. Yes, she’s also the most famous UFC octagon girl, but that’s just part of the package.

Instagram is where she has her largest impact thanks to her 3.1 million followers. Celeste knows how to move the needle, and never hesitates to do so.

Arianny Celeste drops lingerie photos on Instagram. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

The fact she loves coffee is proof she’s just like the rest of us. Do we think she drinks it hot or is she a cold brew kind of gal? These are the questions fans want answers to.

These are the kind of questions that keep people awake at night. Personally, I think cold brew is the way to go, but to each their own.

All we know for sure is Celeste is here to stay, and she’s not going anywhere. That’s obvious to anyone paying attention.