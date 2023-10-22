Arianny Celeste Is A Genie In A Bottle, Breckie Hill Shoots Her Shot With An NHL Player & USC’s Season Is Over

Videos by OutKick

USC’s season is over

Technically there are still several weeks left on the schedule for No. 18 USC, but after back-to-back losses to Notre Dame and Utah, they’re not getting a shot at the College Football Playoff.

Prior to Saturday’s game against No. 14 Utah, as a one loss team, they were going to have to go on a run and finish the season strong. That didn’t happen.

Despite Utah not having their starting quarterback, and arguably being the less talented team, the Utes had a lead into the 4th quarter. USC mounted a comeback only to have their hopes and dreams ended on a Utah field goal in the final seconds.

Caleb Williams, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, is now 0-3 against Utah.

OOOOHHHH MY 😱😱😱



BARNES WITH A MASSIVE RUN FOR @Utah_Football 😤 pic.twitter.com/DduaiyjC3T — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

The Utah-USC game wasn’t the only big game on the schedule this weekend. No. 17 Tennessee made the trip to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 11 Alabama and No. 7 Penn State was in Columbus for a huge Big Ten matchup with No. 3 Ohio State.

Unfortunately, both home teams handled their business. Which as a Penn State fan, who had to sit and watch his team completely forget how to play offense, was tough to watch.

The loss wasn’t all that surprising given James Franklin’s record against the Buckeyes, but the lack of offense was. I have only one response to the haters, did you hear Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are a bunch of cheaters?

Iowa cheated out of a win by a terrible call

A week of College Football this far into the season wouldn’t be complete without a couple of Top 25 teams losing games they should have won. We had a couple of those on Saturday.

An unranked team got themselves on the happy side of 500 with an ugly win over No. 24 Iowa. They needed some assistance from the referees to seal the 12-10 win, and got it in the form of a terrible call that took an Iowa touchdown off the board.

Iowa returned a punt for a TD while down 12-10 vs Minnesota with 1:20 left in the 4th quarter



After a review, the refs ruled the returner signaled a 'fair catch' and the touchdown did not count. Iowa lost the game. pic.twitter.com/SJFZ5WGjWY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

As tough as that loss is to swallow for Iowa and their fans, it doesn’t compare to the upset loss No. 10 UNC took at home.

The Tarheels entered the game in the Top 10 with a perfect 6-0 record and were welcoming a one win Virginia team to Chapel Hill. What should have been an easy win turned into a disaster.

The Cavaliers scored 31 points and did just enough to stop the Tarheels to take home their second win of the season. It’s safe to assume after this that UNC is no longer a Top 10 team.

This French nun isn’t playing around

UNC could have used this French nun to make a few tackles on Saturday. She’s all business and currently racking up stats taking climate protestors to the ground.

Apparently the protestors aren’t happy that a new church is being built, due to the church’s expected carbon footprint. So in the name of carbon footprints they’re running around on the construction site trying to disrupt things.

Not on this nun’s watch. You got sit on a road somewhere, or throw soup at art, or even glue yourself to something, but stay away from this church’s construction site.

Unless, of course, you want to deal with this nun, who is out taking fools down like Ray Lewis in his prime. We all know what happened when he was in his prime.

Good luck to all the man bun wearing protestors out there.

Nice tackling work by this French nun on a climate protester. I give it a B+. Really like the aggression and throw down, but I’d like to see her lead with the head and target or throat or knees next time.



Better never rests. pic.twitter.com/vEJKeuqwBy — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 17, 2023

AI mystery solved

Now the moment you’ve all been waiting for. An update to last week’s “is this AI investigation.” I’m happy to report that I don’t believe there was an artificial intelligence breach.

This appears to be a case of too many filters and Jacob S agrees. He correctly spotted the Instagram model that I was up in the air on and fired off an email early in the week.

• Jacob S. writes:

saw the AI investigation and i think i know which IG model is the one. my guess is nikkisandiego and she is real with a ton of filtering. she has some other social media that i don’t think AI is capable of pulling off yet.

He nailed it. I wasn’t sure if Nikki San Diego aka Nikita Sullivan was real or AI, based solely on pictures like this one (looks like the image in question was deleted).

After some digging I found that in addition to the 907K Instagram followers she has, she also has a link tree with links to other social media. As Jacob points out, the technology isn’t there yet to pull off some of her other social media activity.

I’m glad we got all that behind us now let’s go have a day.

