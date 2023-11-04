Arianny Celeste Goes Viral With Edgy Instagram Photos

Videos by OutKick

Arianny Celeste is back to lighting up Instagram.

Celeste, who is a very popular UFC octagon girl, is known for going viral on a regular basis on Instagram. It’s what has made her a superstar, and she’s built a huge following along the way.

She currently has just north of three million followers, and she didn’t get that many by playing it safe. Not at all.

It’s all about the content game for the UFC octagon girl, and after cooling things down a bit, she’s back to going viral.

Arianny Celeste goes viral with new Instagram post. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images for Republic Records)

Arianny Celeste goes viral with new Instagram post.

Celeste hopped on Instagram Friday, and decided it was time to rack up some more likes. It’s a game as old as Instagram itself.

Nothing moves the needle like Celeste deciding it’s time to drop new content, and her latest post isn’t an exception to that rule.

She dropped a pair of new photos that quickly caught everyone’s attention, and are closing in on 20,000 likes in just a few hours. Well done, Arianny. Well done!

Celeste remains an unstoppable force on Instagram.

There’s no doubt at all Celeste is a major star in the UFC world and on Instagram. Dana White making her the face of the octagon girls is one of the smartest decisions he’s ever made.

That’s saying something because Dana White is a business genius, and he also knows how to spot serious potential.

He hired Celeste years ago, and she’s become a massive sensation on the internet. The woman can’t stop going viral!

Arianny Celeste goes viral on a regular basis on Instagram. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

All she cares about is content, content, content and more content. Even if she takes a brief break, you can always bank on Arianny Celeste uncorking her fastball on a pretty regular basis.

She’s back to being on her A-game, and that’s great news for her fans, and content bros everywhere.