Arianny Celeste Soaks Up The Sun In A Swimsuit

Videos by OutKick

Arianny Celeste isn’t letting stress get to her over the weekend.

The face of the UFC’s octagon girl lineup is known for dropping popular Instagram content on a very regular basis.

She has north of 3 million followers, and she didn’t get there by taking things easy. Not at all. She racked up millions of followers by pushing content she knows people want to see.

That includes chronicling soaking up a little rest and relaxation.

Arianny Celeste, once again, manages to go viral on Instagram.

Celeste knows how to generate likes and gin up attention. Other than being a popular face in the UFC, it’s what she seems to do best.

Well, she did it again with a pair of new swimsuit photos over the weekend, and she didn’t appear to have a care in the world.

Never let stress bring you down. Never let it happen.

Celeste is a major star.

There’s no question at all that Arianny Celeste is a major star online. Whether it’s Instagram or TikTok, she always finds a way to keep eyeballs on her.

There are plenty of popular women on Instagram. Several of the UFC octagon girls have huge followings, including fellow star Brittney Palmer. However, few influencers hit the Paige VanZant or Olivia Dunne level.

That’s without a doubt the level Celeste finds herself at.

Arianny Celeste is a superstar online. The popular UFC octagon girl goes viral on a regular basis on Instagram. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Summer is just a few days away. She’s already been on one hell of a content run over the past few weeks, and with the start of summer almost here, you can bet she’ll only crank things up from here.

What will summer bring? Stay tuned to find out, but there’s little doubt it will absolutely go viral, as it always does when dealing with Arianny Celeste!