Arianny Celeste Goes Viral With Bikini Photos

Videos by OutKick

Arianny Celeste isn’t slowing down on Instagram.

Celeste, a fan favorite on the internet, has been on a heater lately on social media posting plenty of viral content for her 3.2 million followers.

She made a name for herself by pushing the limits and being the UFC’s star octagon girl. It’s worked out well for her.

The popular octagon girl and model has a giant following online, and that translates to big money in her pocket.

Arianny Celeste has a staggering 3.2 million followers on Instagram. (Photo by Melissa Turner/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Arianny Celeste drops new bikini photos.

As we all know, you have to keep the pedal to the metal in the content game. There’s no days off. Content, content and more content.

Well, that’s one thing Arianny Celeste has never had a problem with. She, once again, cut it loose on Instagram with several bikini photos.

As you’d expect, the post immediately went viral.

Celeste continues to rock Instagram.

If there’s one thing you can count on when it comes to social media, it’s Arianny Celeste having herself a good time on a regular basis.

She even teams up with fellow UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer from time to time to pump out viral content.

It’s the UFC’s dream team, and they never fail to generate big attention.

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer regularly go viral on Instagram and social media. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Summer might be over, and cold weather is starting to sweep across America. Welcome to fall. It’s officially here. We respected summer through the end, but the chilly weather is here.

Fortunately for Arianny Celeste’s followers, it doesn’t appear like she’s going to be bundling up anytime soon. Judging from her Instagram, you’d think it was the middle of July.

Arianny Celeste goes viral with new bikini photos. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Her followers will have to wait and see what she drops next, but it seems like Celeste is intent on continuing to fire up Instagram.