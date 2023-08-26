Arianny Celeste Does Some Cleaning In Lingerie

Videos by OutKick

With her boob troubles now in the rearview, Arianny Celeste has been able to focus on more pressing matters, like wearing lingerie on Instagram and hitting up Drake concerts with the girls.

If the multitalented UFC Octagon Girl can make her coffee in lingerie then she can certainly do almost anything else less than fully dressed. On Friday, she was back in some of her lingerie affirming that point by doing some cleaning.

UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste signals the start of round one before Santiago Ponzinibbio takes on Alex Morono at UFC 282. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Arianny didn’t grab a feather duster and pretend to clean either. She was getting down and dirty in a full split with a can of Lysol wiping her floors down.

I’m not sure it’s the most effective way to clean the floors and I certainly wouldn’t recommend the can of Lysol and paper towel method to tackle the entire job.

That said, it’s a decent way to grab the attention of your average person scrolling through Instagram. Arianny knows this and turned it into a “fundraiser” for more cleaning supplies.

Arianny Celeste’s Skills Reach Far Beyond The Octagon

Some say that what Arianny does as an Octagon Girl and on social media doesn’t require much skill. I’m not one of those people.

If you think informing a packed arena of what round it is in pretty much your underwear is an easy job, go try to do anything in front of a bunch of people in your underwear.

It’s not as easy as it sounds or looks. The same goes for what she’s been doing on social media. A lot of it requires not a whole lot of clothing.

Granted, it might be a little easier to strip down with nobody else around and post it without giving it a second thought. But most of us wouldn’t be posting it for more than 3 million people like she is.

That’s not even considering what kind of picture or video to take in the first place. How many of us are landing on cleaning the floor in lingerie? Not many and even less are throwing the splits in there.

Let’s show Arianny’s content game a little respect.