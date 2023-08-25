Arianny Celeste, Brittney Palmer Go Viral At Drake Concert

Videos by OutKick

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer were feeling themselves at a Drake concert, and made sure to document it all on Instagram.

Drake is currently traveling the country on his “It’s All A Blur” tour, and it’s believed he’s dropping his new album “For All the Dogs” soon.

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer attend a Drake concert. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

There was some hope it’d drop Friday, but that didn’t happen. While his new album might not be out, he’s still crushing it with his concerts, and the two most popular UFC octagon girls made sure to check out some of the action.

Celeste and Palmer both shared viral Instagram videos of themselves partying it up at a show of the Canadian-born rapper.

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer are big fans of Drake.

Taylor Swift has been sucking up so much oxygen lately in the world of music that it’s easy to forget there are many other stars out there.

Drake is one of the most famous singers on the planet, and the man moves the needle. In fact, Twitter is currently melting down with disappointment because “For All the Dogs” didn’t drop as expected.

Drake remains an incredibly popular musician. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

People are fired up, and want some new music from the former “Degrassi” star. Yet, Celeste and Palmer don’t appear to be sweating anything.

The two star UFC octagon girls were vibing listening to his tunes with thousands of other fans.

UFC octagon girls Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste go viral from a Drake concert. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Both women have been on a content bender for months, and have never been shy about making content together. They’re one hell of a powerful duo.

Everything they get involved with tends to turn to gold. Throw Drake into the mix and it’s bound to go viral. The two just can’t stop winning.