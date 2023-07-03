Videos by OutKick

Arianny Celeste was cooking on Instagram over the weekend.

Celeste has been on a heater lately on social media, and it’s a regular reminder as to why she’s so popular online and with UFC fans as the organizations most famous octagon girl.

There’s always a good chance she’ll manage to go viral whenever she fires up Instagram on her phone.

Arianny Celeste goes viral with new photo.

If there was any doubt Celeste would be taking it easy over 4th of July weekend, she did her best to erase those doubts.

She dropped a photo of herself in lingerie, and it took absolutely no time at all for her 3.1 million followers to notice.

It quickly generated thousands of likes and did the one thing that matters most online:

Gin up attention.

Celeste isn’t slowing her roll.

If there’s one thing Celeste knows how to do and do at a very high level, it’s generate attention for herself online.

She does it better than just about anyone else, and she’s definitely the biggest name in the UFC outside of the octagon other than Dana White.

Brittney Palmer is second when it comes to the octagon girl power rankings, and then there’s a bit of a drop off.

Arianny Celeste goes viral with new Instagram photo. The UFC octagon girl regularly goes viral. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM)

Celeste and Palmer have been lighting it up lately on social media. It’s clear the duo definitely have zero intentions of slowing down.

In fact, it appears Celeste is attempting to let it be known she plans to dominate social media this summer.

Arianny Celeste goes viral with lingerie Instagram photo. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

What will Celeste do the rest of the summer? That remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt she had a huge weekend on Instagram. That’s what the summer months are all about.

Content, content and more content!