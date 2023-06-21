Arianny Celeste Wears A Bikini, Jokes Favorite Thing To Do Is Look At Photos Of Herself

Videos by OutKick

UFC star Arianny Celeste continues to be a content juggernaut.

Celeste has been cranking out content recently on Instagram for her 3.1 million followers. With summer officially underway, it appears she’s ready to have a banner year on social media.

Well, she continued that vibe Tuesday on Instagram. The most popular octagon girl in the UFC shared a video of herself in a bikini featuring the Miley Cyrus quote, “I am in a very good mood this morning because I’m doing my favorite thing. Looking at pictures of myself.”

It’s always a good thing when you can poke a little fun at yourself.

Arianny Celeste is on a great run on Instagram.

Arianny Celeste might be the face of the UFC’s octagon girl lineup, but she’s also a mega-star online. I’d argue – successfully, I believe – she’s more well-known at this point for her Instagram presence than working for Dana White.

The UFC helped her elevate her profile and made her famous in that world. There’s no doubt about that at all. However, she took the torch from there and became an unstoppable force in the content game all by herself.

Sometimes, you just have to grind it out and bet on yourself. That’s what Celeste has done, and it’s helped her pocket plenty of money along the way.

Arianny Celeste continues to go viral on a regular basis online. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Whether it’s taking a trip south of the border with her fellow octagon girls or simply firing up Instagram for her followers, Celeste knows how to gin up plenty of likes and reactions on social media.

Dana White has made a lot of smart decisions. Hiring Celeste has to be right near the top of the list.

Arianny Celeste goes viral on Instagram with bikini video featuring Miley Cyrus quote. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

If you’re a betting man, you should bet the house Celeste is in for some huge summer months. That seems like an absolute lock at this point.