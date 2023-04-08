Videos by OutKick

UFC fans are pumped for the action tonight in Miami, and Arianny Celeste needed a little sunshine ahead of the festivities.

The UFC 287 card is absolutely stacked with an outrageous amount of talent. Israel Adesanya will fight Alex Pereira at the top of the card, and Miami fan favorite Jorge Masvidal will strap on the gloves against Gilbert Burns as the co-main event. It’s fixing to be one of the best fight nights in a minute or two.

Of course, you have to enter the night with a clear head. That’s just common sense. Naturally, the face of the UFC’s octagon girls decided Miami Beach was the best place to get in the proper mood.

Arianny Celeste is fresh off a different content bender in Mexico.

For those of you who might have forgotten, this is certainly not the first time in a long time Arianny Celeste took to the beach for a little rest and relaxation.

She implied there was a breakup in her life, and she took SEVERAL friends – including Brittney Palmer – to Mexico to get over the rough moment.

Are you even in Mexico if you don’t chronicle it on Instagram and TikTok for all your followers? Of course not and she didn’t disappoint.

Now, Arianny Celeste is in Miami for UFC 287, and it looks like she couldn’t possibly look more relaxed if she tried.

While large chunks of the east coast are currently dealing with some less than desirable temps, Miami certainly appears to be sunny, and the city will be rocking tonight for UFC 287.

Arianny Celeste hits the beach ahead of UFC 287 in Miami. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Will Jorge Masvidal notch a win in the city he grew up in? Can Israel Adesanya bounce back with a win over Alex Pereira? Those questions and more will be answered tonight in Miami.

All we know for sure is Arianny Celeste will be ready to roll after decompressing at the beach.