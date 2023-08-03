Argentinian Soccer Player Fully Dislocates Knee In Gruesome Copa Libertadores Scene (Video)

Videos by OutKick

Caution: this injury video is not for the faint-hearted.

A Copa Libertadores soccer match in Buenos Aires on Tuesday featured a grisly leg injury when a player stepped on his defender’s knee, causing it to snap.

Argentinian defender Luciano Sanchez suffered the nasty injury as he contested the ball from Marcelo, formerly of Real Madrid and currently with the Brazilian club, Fluminense.

Argentinos Juniors’ defender Luciano Sanchez is carried out on a stretcher. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Nasty Injury On The Pitch

As Marcelo’s foot landed squarely on Sanchez’s right knee as he evaded the contest. At first, it looked like a clean snap of the leg; medical updates after the game diagnosed the injury as a fully dislocated knee.

Medical staff stretchered the player off the field. Officials issued Marcelo a red card, sending him off for the remainder of the match.

Marcelo appeared emotionally distraught by the accidental injury. The footballer was in tears as medical staff tended to a screaming Sanchez.

As relayed by the Associated Press, Marcelo posted a statement on social media after the match, stating that the injury was in no way deliberate.

“I lived a very tough moment on the pitch today,” Marcelo said. “With no intention I injured [sic] a fellow footballer. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, Luciano Sánchez.”

Marcelo of Fluminense is comforted by Lucas Villalba of Argentinos Juniors. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

The round of 16 match between Argentinos Juniors and Fluminense F.C. ended in a 1-1 tie.

Sanchez, 29, is expected to recover in eight months to a year, according to the AP.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – AUGUST 01: German Cano of Fluminense and Luciano Sanchez of Argentinos Juniors battle for the ball. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)