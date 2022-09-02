Argentina’s VP Survives Assassination Attempt, Soccer Games Suspended

Soccer in Argentina has come to a grinding halt after an assassination attempt on Argentinian Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

The Argentinian Football Association announced Thursday night soccer in the country has been suspended following an attack on Kirchner in Buenos Aires, according to ESPN.

Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner survives assassination attempt outside her home. (Photo by Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)

A man attempted to shoot the Argentinian Vice President in the head with a pistol, but fortunately, the weapon malfunctioned and didn’t fire a round. The wannabe assassin was taken into custody following his failed murder plot.

In a video of the assassination attempt circulating social media, a man could be seen shoving a semi-automatic handgun in Kirchner’s face while she’s surrounded by people, and it sounded like he pulled the trigger a couple times.

In order for a gun like that to fail, the chamber was either empty, the round was dead or there was an internal problem with the firing pin. No matter what, she’s lucky to be alive.

Video footage shows the moment Argentina’s VP Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner narrowly avoided assassination after a gunman’s weapon failed to fire while he was pointing a gun in her face. She was unharmed.



🔗: https://t.co/1llLRaQndJ pic.twitter.com/8r8qSQO9MA — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 2, 2022

“The Argentinian Football Association expresses its strongest repudiation of what happened with vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. We call on society as a whole, warning that violence of any kind is never the solution,” the AFA said in a statement released following the attempted killing.

Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner survives assassination attempt. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Games across Argentina, including the top leagues, have been halted in response to President Alberto Fernande declaring Friday a national holiday, according to the same ESPN report.