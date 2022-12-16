Argentina-Croatia Broadcast on FOX Sets World Cup Record

The 2022 World Cup has been a fascinating tournament leading up to Sunday’s finals.

From an exciting U.S. Men’s National Team win over Iran to Moroccan upsets, to the seemingly unstoppable French machine, there’s been much to follow.

Argentina has played several of the most intriguing matches, including a wild, back and forth game against the Netherlands.

Their most recent matchup came against the surprising Croatian team, who were fresh off upsetting tournament favorites Brazil.

Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi dominated, sending them through to the final with a goal and spectacular assist.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR – DECEMBER 13: Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrate after the team’s victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

As yet another sign of soccer’s growing popularity, the match generated huge interest nationally.

Post-match ratings were massive, becoming the most watched World Cup semifinal telecast in history.

Argentina-Croatia drew 6.47 million viewers on FOX — making it the most-watched World Cup semifinal telecast on English language TV.



Top markets:

1️⃣ Denver

2️⃣ San Francisco

3️⃣ Austin

4️⃣ New York

5️⃣ Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/e9XZxGy4Qc — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 15, 2022

La Albiceleste will be taking on France in the World Cup final on Sunday, with an incredible amount of individual talent on the field.

Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezman and Aurélien Tchouaméni are all major international figures.

That could lead to an even larger ratings number for the finals.

It also should lead to a spectacular, fast paced, high flying matchup between two offensive minded teams.

Heading into Sunday, Argentina are slight favorites to finally give Lionel Messi his final missing trophy.