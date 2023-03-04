Are We Getting The Kelce Brothers Tonight On SNL?

Videos by OutKick

Move over Blues Brothers, the Kelce Brothers are here.

Yes, rumors are swirling that Jason Kelce may be a surprise cameo during brother Travis’ Saturday Night Live performance tonight. I mean he has to show up, right?

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winning tight end Travis will be making his SNL debut tonight. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini will be the musical guest.

It’s KELCE & KELSEA

SATURDAY!!! pic.twitter.com/sFqkXe2idJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 2, 2023

The lead up to the Super Bowl is always one of the most boring, “anything and everything is news” parts of the NFL season. After the NFC and AFC Championship games, the media has to fill two weeks of something to talk about because we all know the Pro Bowl sure aint gonna be it.

Enter: Travis and Jason Kelce, aka the Kelce Brothers.

Football fans couldn’t escape the nauseating and played out storylines of Jason vs Travis in the lead up to the Super Bowl. “They’re brothers… who are playing against each other! This never happens!” “I wonder which kid the parents like more!” We heard all of it.

But to their credit, the Kelce brothers have been rolling with their new found fame.

“Chiefs fans. Do not touch the f***** Rocky memorial. Definitely don’t put an 87 on there.” 😂



-Travis Kelce doesn’t want the Chiefs to lose because of the Rocky statue jersey jinx. Jason believes a Philly fan put the 49ers and Giants jerseys on Rocky. 🤣Good @newheightshow 🎥 pic.twitter.com/gUN2CIc8Xa — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 2, 2023

JASON AND TRAVIS ARE BECOMING THE NEW PEYTON AND ELI

They have a popular video podcast where they curse and rip each other and are just “regular guys.” And they come across as two genuinely good people as well. And hell, Travis is already a two-time Super Bowl Champion and a future Hall of Famer. Not too shabby.

So when Travis was announced to be tonight’s Saturday Night Live guest host, OF COURSE rumors began swirling that his brother would be a part of it as well.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Jason shows up. It makes sense and SNL is so desperate for any sort of fun skits these days that having both brothers seems like a given. TMZ reports that show producers have reached out to Jason but it will be a game-time decision as he and his wife welcomed a new daughter last week.

Regardless if Jason shows up, it appears Travis will be with at least one of his Kansas City teammates. Center Creed Humphrey posted on his Instastory this week that he was at the SNL studios.